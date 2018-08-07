CRMDialer Releases Visitor Tracking

CRMDialer has added visitor tracking to its all-in-one CRM and communication suite, giving sales teams click-by-click insights and notification of when leads visit their websites.

By adding CRMDialer's code to any website or landing page, businesses will learn in real-time who is browsing which pages and for how long.

The latest visitor tracking functionality is linked to CRMDialer's lead API feature, which automatically creates leads in the system after prospects submit website forms. The visitor tracking enhancement provides detailed reporting about leads' prior web activity up to six months before they submit a form. Armed with this insight, sales reps can respond to leads with strategic messaging based on knowledge oftheir granular browsing history and page visit durations.