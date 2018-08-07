Technomic Partners with GroundTruth to Enhance Customer Traffic Intelligence for Restaurants

Technomic and GroundTruth, providers of a location platform, are partnering to enhance Technomic's brand sales performance-tracking product, Transaction Insights.

Transaction Insights already features ongoing purchase data from more than 3 million consumers, representing more than 18 million monthly foodservice visits. With the addition of GroundTruth's database of 3 million mapped business locations through its proprietary Blueprints technology and 75 million mobile devices, Technomic's traffic intelligence will more closely report on foodservice visits at the daypart level and allow the company to leverage location data into comparable store performance modeling.

Technomic users will now be able to answer questions such as the following:

Which restaurant chain is winning breakfast in Dallas?

Which QSR is gaining market share against leading competitors? How have they grown business across dayparts and what initiatives may be driving this?

How has a new menu item or media campaign impacted foot traffic?