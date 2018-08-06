AgilOne Partners and Integrates with Criteo
AgilOne has integrated its customer data platform with Criteo's advertising platform, allowing companies to identify and understand customer behavior across channels and shopping journeys.
The AgilOne Customer Data Platform cleanses, dedupes, and stitches first-party online and offline data into a single, enriched customer profile. Leveraging AgilOne's data, Criteo deterministically matches the consumer profile to the Criteo Shopper Graph to identify and dynamically message buyers for display campaigns. Using the platforms, marketers can measure and attribute the influences for both online and offline purchases and re-engage buyers based upon previous interactions.
"Today's shopping journey is not a straight line from A to B like it used to be 20 years ago. As consumers' buying behavior grows more complex, retailers can rise to the challenge by using first-party transaction, event, and profile data to get to know their customers better and, in turn, provide a highly relevant experience based on previous interactions," said Omer Artun, founder and CEO of AgilOne, in a statement. "This is key to intelligent omnichannel marketing and advertising. That's why we're so excited about our partnership with Criteo. Together we offer a very differentiated solution for brands running ad campaigns through Criteo's platform."
"Personalized shopping experiences are what today's consumers expect when browsing for and buying products," said Tim Rogers, vice president of global strategic initiatives at Criteo, in a statement. "With our open data platform, we better understand shopper habits and can identify intent and purchase behavior to influence consumers with highly relevant messaging. Our strategic partnership with AgilOne helps to enhance and accelerate how we connect consumers to the products they love across the open web."
