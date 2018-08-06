AgilOne Partners and Integrates with Criteo

AgilOne has integrated its customer data platform with Criteo's advertising platform, allowing companies to identify and understand customer behavior across channels and shopping journeys.

The AgilOne Customer Data Platform cleanses, dedupes, and stitches first-party online and offline data into a single, enriched customer profile. Leveraging AgilOne's data, Criteo deterministically matches the consumer profile to the Criteo Shopper Graph to identify and dynamically message buyers for display campaigns. Using the platforms, marketers can measure and attribute the influences for both online and offline purchases and re-engage buyers based upon previous interactions.