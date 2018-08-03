Skuid Announces Skuid Portals

Skuid, providers of a cloud application platform, has launched Skuid Portals, a code-free way to create personalized user experiences and secure, personalized access to business information for customers, partners, and employees, all within a central interface.

Skuid Portals help companies create tailor-made and fully branded portals and communities for partner and channel selling, employee intranet and information, customer support, and content management. With Skuid Portals, companies can leverage data from multiple sources and connect it all within a single, unified user experience.

Skuid Portals can also help companies integrate back-end systems and other data source with their digital solutions.

Skuid Portals can be used for the following:

Customer Portals, allowing companies to simplify and accelerate how customers engage with the business, by providing self-service on any device. Companies can connect their customer-facing portals with their back-office applications and integrate data from multiple sources, such as content management, enterprise resource planning, and CRM, within a single page.

Partner Portals tailor-made for each partner. Skuid Portals deliver marketing materials, sales opportunity management, executive and human resources metrics, revenue, accounts, commissions, and more. Partner portals can be used to request information or joint marketing funds, to make customer referrals, or to find the right salesperson to work on a joint deal.

Employee Intranets to provide content customized to each individual, team, and department.