DocuSign to Acquire SpringCM

E-signature and document management firm DocuSign is acquiring SpringCM, a provider of document generation and contract lifecycle management software, for $220 million.

DocuSign has said that it plans to use SpringCM to broaden its core services beyond e-signatures to include preparing, signing, acting-on, and managing agreements. DocuSign and SpringCM had been partners for a long time, offering joint customers tools for agreement lifecycle management. With the acquisition, DocuSign is now bringing those tools in house.