QGate Releases intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Version 4.1

QGate, providers of CRM and business intelligence software solutions, has released version 4.1 of its intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The new release ensures compatibility with the latest versions of Dynamics 365 and Unified Service Desk (USD), as well as new user functionality and further support for hosted telephone systems.

The application features new user interfaces for the Call Manager and Call Association features. The new Reassociate feature allows users to change the Lead, Contact, or Account against which telephone calls are logged. Also, when calls are received from a number that is related to only one Contact, the Auto-associate feature automatically makes that association.

"Ensuring that all telephone call related information is stored against the right entity is a significant part of intelli-CTi. With these apparently simple features in place, we managed to reduce even further the time spent on each call while minimizing the risk of having information registered against the wrong person in the CRM system," Paul Nicholas, QGate's product development manager, said in a statement.

intelli-CTi for Microsoft Dynamics 365 v4.1 is compatible with the latest versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as with the latest release of USD. Further enhancements have also been made to simplify the setup and user management for customers using Skype for Business and Broadworks-based phone systems.