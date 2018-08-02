FullContact Releases a Hangouts Chat Bot with Google Cloud

FullContact has launched FullContact bot for Hangouts Chat, allowing users to search and gain insights on their address book contacts directly within the Google Hangouts Chat interface.

Users can ask the bot to search for specific keywords or job titles or display contacts who have upcoming birthdays. The FullContact bot can be used in private messages for personal research or in a public room when collaborating.

"Hangouts Chat is a great addition to G Suite and is an obvious extension to their current features. We are excited to launch an integration that extends Hangouts Chat to share contact insights directly within a users' workflow," said Travis Todd, co-founder of Full Contact, in a statement.

Adding the FullContact bot to Hangouts Chat requires authorization that can be done by adding the bot to Hangouts Chat and visiting the FullContact Integrations Marketplace. G Suite users can access Hangouts Chat through the web application or by downloading the apps available for Android, iOS, and Mac.