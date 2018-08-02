iModules Adds Scoreboards to Its Fundraising Platform

iModules, a provider of fundraising and engagement solutions for colleges and universities, has added Scoreboards to its suite of engagement tools. Through visualization and social sharing features designed to gamify campaign efforts, Scoreboards from iModules helps drive gift dollars, alumni memberships, and event participation.

Scoreboards from iModules provides the following features:

Maps for geographical representations and participation challenges;

Leaderboards to display real-time updates of designation rankings, gift amounts, donor counts, and more;

Donor Roll to show appreciation for those who monetarily support the school;

Affiliation Pictorial with a visual breakdown of participating affinity groups;

Social Web to empower ambassadors and understand their influence on social media by tracking peer-to-peer sharing outcomes;

An administrative dashboard for staff and volunteers to track metrics and garner insights in real time;

Integration with the Encompass platform.

"Scoreboards from iModules is the latest way in which we are evolving our technology in innovative ways to help our clients achieve success," said Germaine Ward, vice president of product management at iModules, in a statement. "The Millennial Impact Report shows that 43 percent of millennials are more likely to give when part of a competition; it is important to target this powerful demographic in new and unique ways. What's even more exciting is the versatility of this tool and how it can be used to not only drive gifts, but engagement as well by tapping into an individual's competitive spirit."

Scoreboards from iModules supports mobile devices and modern online payment methods.