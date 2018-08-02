Outreach Acquires Sales Hacker

Outreach, providers of a sales engagement platform, has acquired Sales Hacker, a provider of webinars, conferences, online courses, and original content for sales teams. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Sales is the only profession where the score gets zeroed every few months, which means the best reps are always looking for new ways to stay fresh and attack the coming quarter," said Manny Medina, CEO of Outreach, in a statement. "By providing relevant, unbiased, and actionable content directly from seasoned practitioners, Sales Hacker plays a key role in helping today's reps understand the latest trends, get inside the mind of their buyer, and ensure they are not left behind.

"By joining the Outreach team, we now have the resources to extend our reach within the sales community and throughout the sales funnel," said Max Altschuler, founder and CEO of Sales Hacker, in a statement. "We are wholly focused on preparing today's sales professionals for the new era of selling, including educating them on the exploding sales engagement category and how these technologies can improve their efficiency and help them meet their goals."