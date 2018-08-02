eGain Launches Always On
eGain, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, has launched eGain Cloud AlwaysOn, which it says exceeds the critical system availability requirements of its global financial, telco, government, and healthcare clients.
eGain AlwaysOn offers 99.9 percent service-level agreement with zero scheduled maintenance downtime, except one annual scheduled maintenance. All updates, enhancements, and patches across the cloud stack, including infrastructure, platform, and application, are performed as needed (planned or ad hoc) without service curtailment or disruption.
"We power omnichannel customer engagement for global brands who serve customers around the clock, in multiple languages, all from a single eGain Cloud tenant," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "eGain AlwaysOn sets a new bar for cloud-based customer engagement solution SLA, no excuses."