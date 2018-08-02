eGain Launches Always On

eGain, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, has launched eGain Cloud AlwaysOn, which it says exceeds the critical system availability requirements of its global financial, telco, government, and healthcare clients.

eGain AlwaysOn offers 99.9 percent service-level agreement with zero scheduled maintenance downtime, except one annual scheduled maintenance. All updates, enhancements, and patches across the cloud stack, including infrastructure, platform, and application, are performed as needed (planned or ad hoc) without service curtailment or disruption.