Como Partners with MobileBytes to Bring Data-Driven Tools to Online Ordering and Self-Service Kiosks
Como, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has partnered with MobileBytes, makers of a point-of-sale system for iPads, to bring data-driven tools to restaurants.
The partnership has resulted in the integration of Como Sense with MobileBytes' Online Ordering and Self Order Kiosks to provide businesses with comprehensive, granular customer purchase data, the insights to act on it, and the tools to run automated, personalized campaigns based on that data.
"MobileBytes and Como share similar goals in our approach to the restaurant industry. We both believe that technology, especially mobile, will change the way customers engage with brick-and-mortar establishments," said Yair Holtzer, president of Como America, in a statement. "Como Sense's out-of-the-box data and machine learning tools, fully integrated with MobileBytes POS, will enable restaurants to engage with customers in a more relevant and personalized way and drive more revenue as a result."
"From the get-go, our goal was to bring our experience to the restaurant industry by developing innovative software. The new partnership with Como will help us do just that, by bringing in more innovation and technologies in order to provide full-scale applications in this exciting space," Dan Calderone, MobileBytes' CEO, said in a statement. "With Como Sense's high-end data-driven solution and our current products, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers.">
Related Articles
Cloud-based Como Launches Como Sense Express
19 Jul 2017
The solution is an entry-level version of the company's Como Sense customer engagement and loyalty platform.
Revel Partners with Como for Loyalty Solution
05 Oct 2017
The partnership between Como and Revel Systems will tie CRM systems to POS systems.