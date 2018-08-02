Como Partners with MobileBytes to Bring Data-Driven Tools to Online Ordering and Self-Service Kiosks

Como, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has partnered with MobileBytes, makers of a point-of-sale system for iPads, to bring data-driven tools to restaurants.

The partnership has resulted in the integration of Como Sense with MobileBytes' Online Ordering and Self Order Kiosks to provide businesses with comprehensive, granular customer purchase data, the insights to act on it, and the tools to run automated, personalized campaigns based on that data.