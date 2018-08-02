Black Ink Technologies Adds Sales Analytics to its Dealer CRM

Black Ink Technologies, provider of a cloud-based customer and sales intelligence analytics platform for the durable goods industry, has added sales enablement functionality to its Dealer CRM product, EyeOn Demand: Dealer.

"The real-time integration of sales-to-dealer to the end-user-customer data closes the loop on durable good product lifecycles, allowing the user to see dealer invoice data and product registration data side by side," said eff Winsper, president of Black Ink Technologies, in a statement. " EyeOn Demand: Dealer solves the mystery of dealer-to-customer analysis and does so in one centralized, easy-to-use platform accessible via mobile and desktop."

EyeOn Demand: Dealer allows field sales up-to-date daily information not only on the invoices placed by the dealer from distribution upstream, but also any product registrations sold just yesterday to end-user customers. This aggregated data on dealer sales by model number, product category type, invoice, and serial number empowers users to the exact status and trend of sales from multiple points of view, such as turnover rates, sell-through rates, and registration rates.

Managers can also track daily goals of individual sales personnel and specific product or accessory goals across entire regions to compare status against the goal and against the time remaining to achieve it. Credit status of the dealer, including any arrears information, is also kept up to date.