Informatica Launches Success Offerings

Informatica, a cloud data management provider, today launched Success Offerings that leverage big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with an increased focus on adoption services.

Informatica Success Offerings offer a unified and adaptive customer success framework designed for all customers across purchase models (license and subscription) and deployment models (on premises and cloud).

With Informatica Success Offerings, Informatica's customers can benefit from customer success services, advanced support services, including access to emergency response teams, and enhanced adoption resources to help with business-critical deployments. Additionally, customers can leverage Informatica's "Ask an Expert" program, online knowledgebase, moderated forums and webinars, and courses from the brand new Success Academy, a learning platform with free training and comprehensive skills development.