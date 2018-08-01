Bridg to Launch Customer Data Platform with CRM for Restaurants and Offline Retailers

Bridg, a provider of customer identification technology for retailers, will launch the Bridg Customer Data Platform (CDP) this fall. Bridg CDP is designed specifically for restaurants and retailers to make guest data more accessible and actionable.

Bridg CDP takes valuable point-of-sale transaction data and combines it with loyalty and ordering data to create robust, individual unified customer profiles. Profiles are then augmented with social media and other marketable identities.

Bridg CDP matches existing guests to Bridg Bureau, a proprietary consumer database that enables identification of unknown guests, enriching profiles with offline, real-world identities, demographics, interests, and competitive purchase behavior. Bridg Bureau now includes statistics, share-of-wallet intelligence, and more than 100 other attributes for more than 200 million U.S. consumers.

The new platform also offers Segment Builder to create audiences for marketing on nearly any owned or paid channel plus daily customer lifecycle insights.

The underlying Bridg CDP also makes data accessible through a variety of APIs, making it possible to input segments, insights, and more directly into enterprise environments.

The Bridg platform helps companies identify their guests and which ones are new versus regular, one-time, or lapsed. Marketers using the Bridg platform will also be able to export segments of unified and augmented data back to their email, SMS, social media, display, mobile, video advertising, and other channels.

The fall 2018 product release also includes email, loyalty, and mobile applications, with optional, built-in, and integrated communications channels, including an email platform with revenue attribution, mobile template apps, loyalty programs, SMS/push messaging, and more.