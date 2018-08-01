SailPoint and Rackspace Partner on Cloud-Hosted Identity Governance
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, a provider of enterprise identity governance, has partnered with Rackspace, a provider of multicloud services across applications, data, security, and infrastructure. The partnership enables organizations to host their identity governance programs in the cloud while leveraging Rackspace's cloud expertise in helping guide businesses through each phase of their cloud transformation journey.
Rackspace joins SailPoint's cloud hosting partner program to offer a managed service provider (MSP) solution for enterprises that want to deploy SailPoin's IdentityIQ or SecurityIQ in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments.
"Organizations today have complex and increasingly hybrid IT environments. No two organizations are alike. Many are leaning toward the cloud for the flexibility, scalability, and cost savings benefits, with some opting for cloud-hosted managed services so they don't need to maintain that expertise in-house," said Harry Gould, vice president of worldwide alliances and channels at SailPoint, in a statement. "By partnering with Rackspace, we're giving our joint customers the chance to reap the benefits of best-in-breed identity governance deployed to the cloud-hosted environment they prefer. This is another step forward in our commitment to enabling customers to deploy identity their way, no matter their infrastructure or identity needs."
"There are many enterprises today that, understandably, lack the technical expertise and capacity to navigate the complexity of the cloud ecosystem, successfully migrate workloads to the cloud, and operate cloud environments at scale," said Prashanth Chandrasekar, senior vice president and general manager of managed public clouds at Rackspace, in a statement. "The combined talent, skillset, and domain expertise of SailPoint and Rackspace can help more companies get their identity governance programs off the ground by lifting the burden of migrating, managing, and operating cloud workloads all on their own."