SailPoint and Rackspace Partner on Cloud-Hosted Identity Governance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, a provider of enterprise identity governance, has partnered with Rackspace, a provider of multicloud services across applications, data, security, and infrastructure. The partnership enables organizations to host their identity governance programs in the cloud while leveraging Rackspace's cloud expertise in helping guide businesses through each phase of their cloud transformation journey.

Rackspace joins SailPoint's cloud hosting partner program to offer a managed service provider (MSP) solution for enterprises that want to deploy SailPoin's IdentityIQ or SecurityIQ in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure environments.