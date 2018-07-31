SAS Adds AI to Analytics in Viya Release

SAS has launched the latest version of its Viya analytics platform with new tools to help users better understand and adjust their models, integrate open-source artificial intelligence technologies, and use AI to automate analytics for better data privacy protection.

SAS Viya now features advanced analytics with built-in frameworks, such as PD, LIME, and ICE. These features ensure fairness and transparency for organizations deploying AI solutions.

"Most AI examples today rely heavily on deep learning and natural language processing," said David Taree, global product marketing manager for artificial intelligence at SAS, in a statement. "Deep learning in particular is making major advances in solving business problems, but these models are increasingly complex. They tend to be black boxes. Because trust in a model is so important, SAS has created a smarter system with SAS Viya, giving users confidence and greater insight into how and why a model is successful."

With its new intelligent tagging capability, SAS Viya automates the identification and management of customers' personal information, such as age, address and financial information. Once the data is identified, it can be tagged and managed to comply with privacy policies and regulations.