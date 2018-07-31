Swrve Releases Version 3.0 of Its Marketing Platform

Swrve, a provider of real-time, multichannel customer engagement solutions, today released Swrve 3.0, an entirely new platform that reimagines how marketers know and communicate with their customers across mobile, web and TV apps.

"Eighty-four percent of consumers say the communications sent to them from businesses are irrelevant. Fifty-two percent say they switch brands because of this," said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve, in a statement. "Some of the world's largest organizations are already deploying the new Swrve 3.0 platform, which unites powerful microtargeting capabilities with multichannel campaign workflows to enable them to win more moments of customer engagement across mobile, web, email, and streaming TV apps."

Swrve processes real-time behavioral data from multiple sources, builds audiences, and triggers messaging based on user behavior. Presently, the platform process 14 billion events daily. With Swrve 3.0, interactions fire automatically on any channel the instant targeting and triggering conditions are met. The platform sees beyond the actions users have taken (e.g. flight purchase), to unlock individual customer needs (like LAX/JFK return, no seat purchased, purchased a window seat four times in last five flights). With an all new user interface, marketers can build their own segments and audiences.

Swrve 3.0 enables marketers to connect and unify customer data across multiple channels; unify multichannel campaigns with shared targeting, triggering, personalization and workflow; and reach customers across channels. These include mobile in-app and push messaging, web messaging, email messaging, and messaging through over-the-top video streaming platforms like Apple TV, Android TV, and Roku.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology pervades the Swrve 3.0 platform. It enables marketers to predict individuals whose behavior shows a strong propensity to churn, as well as to optimize mobile experiences with A/B resource testing. The Autopilot AI feature delivers messaging at each customer's optimal time of day.