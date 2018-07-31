Gupshup Integrates Marketing Messaging with WhatsApp

Gupshup, providers of a smart messaging platform, is working with WhatsApp to help companies build a brand presence on WhatsApp by providing early access to WhatsApp Business. Gupshup offers programmable messaging APIs and managed services that companies can use to connect with customers over WhatsApp and to orchestrate rich conversational messaging experiences.

WhatsApp Business is a new way for businesses to manage conversations with customers and provide useful information through a private, permission-based messaging experience.

"We are excited to be among the first to provide solutions to enable enterprises early access to WhatsApp Business and to be taking this instrumental step toward simplifying how businesses and consumers communicate with each other," said Ravi Sundararajan, chief operations officer at Gupshup, in a statement.

Gupshup offers a single programmable Smart messaging API for companies to communicate with customers over WhatsApp and more than 30 other messaging channels, including SMS, web, in-app, and Facebook Messenger. Gupshup's Smart messaging platform offers built-in features for WhatsApp Business, like opt-in and opt-out management; auto-translation of transactional messaging templates; unified routing logic; interactive two-way messaging workflows, and Smart messaging dashboard.

Gupshup is working with several companies in the financial services, online commerce, entertainment, and retail industries. Some of them include Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and DishTV. Kotak Mahindra Bank began sending its 811 full-service digital account welcome kit videos to new 811 customers who had opted in to receiving messages from the bank on WhatsApp. Kotak customers can also avail themselves of banking services, such as balance enquiry, statement request, and checkbook request, and receive answers to FAQs. IndusInd Bank's Banking on-the-Go on WhatsApp enables customers to check their account balances; view mini statements; view reward points, and send notifications for banking transactions on WhatsApp to customers who have opted in. Gupshup is also offering opt-in management solutions to enable enterprises to collect those opt-ins from customers using missed call, SMS keyword, opt-in webpage links etc.).