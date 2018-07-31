Cheetah Digital Acquires Stellar Loyalty

Cheetah Digita, a cross-channel marketing software company, has acquired Stellar Loyalty, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement and loyalty software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The convergence of Stellar Loyalty's big data architecture with Cheetah Digital's Marketing Suite will provide marketers with a single platform for data management and cross-channel execution.

Stellar Loyalty's Consumer Relationship Cloud helps companies drive engagement frequency, maximize revenue, and build more meaningful and profitable customer relationships with customers. Its big data architecture consumes millions of digital signals in real time across mobile, email, web, social, and point-of-sale systems. The Stellar Platform's first-party data structure combines batch and streaming capabilities to ingest demographic, behavioral, transactional, and contextual data to create a predictive set of consumer engagement opportunities.

Stellar's customers include retail, travel, hospitality, and consumer goods brands such as Yankee Candle, Cayman Airways, CraftWorks, and Harlequin.