Cheetah Digital Acquires Stellar Loyalty
Cheetah Digita, a cross-channel marketing software company, has acquired Stellar Loyalty, a provider of cloud-based customer engagement and loyalty software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The convergence of Stellar Loyalty's big data architecture with Cheetah Digital's Marketing Suite will provide marketers with a single platform for data management and cross-channel execution.
Stellar Loyalty's Consumer Relationship Cloud helps companies drive engagement frequency, maximize revenue, and build more meaningful and profitable customer relationships with customers. Its big data architecture consumes millions of digital signals in real time across mobile, email, web, social, and point-of-sale systems. The Stellar Platform's first-party data structure combines batch and streaming capabilities to ingest demographic, behavioral, transactional, and contextual data to create a predictive set of consumer engagement opportunities.
Stellar's customers include retail, travel, hospitality, and consumer goods brands such as Yankee Candle, Cayman Airways, CraftWorks, and Harlequin.
"We founded Stellar Loyalty with a vision to help brands deliver the most relevant and personalized experiences for their customers. We are excited to become a part of Cheetah Digital and join them in a shared mission to create lasting connections between customers and the brands they love," said Peter Lim, chief technology officer and co-founder of Stellar Loyalty, in a statement.
"Cheetah Digital's sole mission is to serve marketers. We are committed to helping marketers solve complex challenges, to deliver profitable outcomes for their brands and to assist them in creating meaningful experiences for their customers," said Sameer Kazi, Cheetah Digital's CEO, in a statement. "The combination of Stellar Loyalty products and their talented team will allow Cheetah Digital to offer our clients the most advanced and intuitive loyalty, customer acquisition and retention solution in the industry."