Cision Acquires ShareIQ Visual Recognition Technology

Cision has acquired ShareIQ, providers of patent-pending technology that discovers, analyzes, and indexes original pieces of visual content, as well as shared and republished copies of specific images. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ShareIQ's technology will be incorporated into the Cision Communications Cloud by the end of the year.

"Cision Comms Cloud is the technology enabler for earned media management, a new discipline in which professional communicators are able to combine the art of storytelling with the power and science of data to establish communications as a critical driver of business value," said Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's CEO, in a statement. "With more than 3 billion images uploaded to the web each day, and more than 95 million images added to channels like Instagram daily, earned media is becoming increasingly visual. ShareIQ is the latest of our carefully curated technology acquisitions designed to make the Cision Comms Cloud the most robust in the industry and the first to provide comms professionals with a way to harness the true business impact of the visual content market."

ShareIQ technology can recognize brand images and logos independent of text and hashtags across all social, web, and digital channels. It maps the history and path of each image to provide reach and engagement, as well as insight into where the image is being shared and by whom.

Additionally, ShareIQ lets users create custom audiences of individuals who have viewed, liked, or shared specific visual content. When used with Cision's established partners, like LiveRamp and MediaMath, these audiences can be uploaded to any data management platform to facilitate targeted digital advertising.

ShareIQ can track brand-generated, user-generated, and influencer-generated images as well as competitive visual content.