Bidalgo Launches Creative AI to Help with Ad Creation

Bidalgo, a provider of ad creative automation software and services for app marketers, has launched Creative AI, an artificial intelligence-based technology to help advertisers design high-performance ad creative.

An integrated part of Bidalgo';s self-serve ad automation platform, Creative AI uses image and video recognition technology to analyze every component of creative, down to each individual pixel, and help advertisers develop more effective ad creative.

Creative AI uses Bidalgo's proprietary AI-based algorithms to analyze dozens of variables, including images, colors, promotions, contrast, concepts, copy, and more. The solution measures the impact of all variables on app marketing campaign goals, such as return on ad spend (ROAS), cost per install (CPI), and more, and then provides insights into what makes certain creative over- or under-perform, while recommending which creative elements to promote and which ones to replace. It also delivers a creative brief that advertisers can use with their own creative teams, Bidalgo's in house design studio, or third-party design partners to produce new ad creative.

"Winning ad creatives make all the difference in scaling user acquisition campaigns, but marketers are flying blind when it comes to knowing what makes good ad creative work," said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "Artificial intelligence has worked its way into every other part of the digital advertising process, and now advertisers can finally get AI-based insights and recommendations on how to improve ad creative as well. Creative AI eliminates the guesswork involved in developing ad creative so that advertisers know exactly which assets perform well, why they perform well, and how to create more successful assets."

Creative AI can provide the following insights:

Creative Brief, with insights into which elements drive the performance of top creative assets, including which images, colors, and general concepts are most effective, with specific recommendations on how to design the next generation of campaign creative;

Asset Scorecard, a complete blueprint of all ad components and how they measure up against others in the industry;

Industry Trends, showing which ad types, placements, playables, and more, are working for any industry;

Copy Analysis, showing which word choices, phrases, and calls-to-action resonate best with targeted audiences and are most effective for achieving campaign goals;

Element Analysis, showing which elements performed well and which ones performed poorly across all campaign creatives, covering image, video, concepts, and more;

Top Color Combinations, showing which colors and color combinations work best to help achieve campaign objectives, with specific recommendations on which color palettes drive the best and worst performance; and

Top Potential Creatives, showing which creative assets are high-quality but are not being delivered to their full potential so that more spend can be allocated to them.

Additionally, Bidalgo is adding more design partners that will connect directly to its platform, such as Glispa Create and CrossInstall for playable ad production. Bidalgo gathers data from media partners such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, and others, as well as industry measurement partners such as AppsFlyer, Adjust, and others.