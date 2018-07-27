Infusionsoft Launches Invoicing Feature

CRM software provider Infusionsoft has launched Infusionsoft Invoicing, a payment solution for small businesses.

The software aims to address the problem of unpaid invoices, which for U.S. small businesses, equals $825 billion (or roughly $84,000 for each small business). Additionally, 81 percent of small business invoices are 30 days past due, and it takes an average of 21 days for invoices to be paid.

Infusionsoft Invoicing lets users create branded, professional-grade invoices for online client billing and keeps track of customer debts automatically. It can also be tied to customer information to monitor which invoices have been sent, viewed, paid, and are overdue and set reminders to customers based on their actions.

With Infusionsoft's business management platform, users can tie invoicing to Infusionsoft Payments to accept debit and credit payment online via a Pay Now button on the invoice or send electronic automated payment requests. Users can also accept payments over the phone, email, and in-person with Infusionsoft's Bluetooth card reader.