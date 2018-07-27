Five9 Expands Partnership with Fuze
Five9, a provider of cloud contact center software, has expanded its partnership with Fuze, a cloud communications platform provider. This partnership includes integration between the Fuze Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Five9 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), providing an end-to-end communication experience for sales and support teams.
Through the partnership, joint customers can replace legacy equipment with a cloud solution. The combined solutions also enable agents and UC workers to access the systems from almost anywhere.
"We are seeing great momentum in the enterprise market through our partnership with Fuze," said Dan Burkland, president of Five9, in a statement. "We continue to see a great partnership opportunity working with Fuze to bring the power of the cloud to enterprises across the globe."