Five9 Expands Partnership with Fuze

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center software, has expanded its partnership with Fuze, a cloud communications platform provider. This partnership includes integration between the Fuze Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Five9 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), providing an end-to-end communication experience for sales and support teams.

Through the partnership, joint customers can replace legacy equipment with a cloud solution. The combined solutions also enable agents and UC workers to access the systems from almost anywhere.