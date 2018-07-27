Riversand Releases New Data Management Solutions

Riversand, a cloud master data management and product information management provider, has launched the latest release of its master data platform and a suite of solutions to help customers with digital transformation.

"We realized two years ago that something had to change in the world of master data management. Our customers weren't satisfied with the traditional solutions available in the market, and quite frankly, the solutions just weren't good enough for a digital world," said Upen Varanasi, Riversand's CEO and founder, in a statement. "That's when we knew we had to make a bold move to envision a new kind of data platform that was capable of handling the forces shaping our industry. I'm extremely proud of the Riversand team and the effort it took to apply our data expertise and technological innovation to the problem by creating a platform with data and analytics at the core. We give our customers the ability to manage data as a true strategic and competitive advantage."

The new release consists of a suite of business applications built on the Riversand Data Platform (RDP). RDP is a single, integrated multi-domain master data management platform. The apps consume the shared and trusted master data from the platform.

In this initial release, the applications suite includes product information management, vendor portal, and digital asset management solutions.;

Key highlights include the following:

New user interfaces and dashboards for improved collaboration;

Scalability through a cloud platform with big data stack for secure, elastic data hosting and data management at scale;

Interoperability, with the ability to integrate to all ecosystems, including existing enterprise resource planning, CRM, and other data sources;

Additional support for automatic data syndication to external marketplaces; and

Built-in machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver recommendations. The system learns user preferences, showing only the most relevant and important information to them as well as prioritizing the work needed to be done.

Riversand has created an app ecosystem for customers and partners to extend the platform via apps for use cases involving analytical or transactional data with master data. This initial release offers apps that Riversand has built on the platform, but coming soon will be an app toolkit (app building SDK) that allows customers and partners to build their own apps to cater to their specific needs.