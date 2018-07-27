New Engen MarTech Company Launches

New Engen, a cloud-based cross-channel performance marketing technology company, has unveiled its platform to help companies acquire new customers and improve spend efficiency across all digital channels.

New Engen offers an all-in-one platform for every stage of a campaign, from creative concept and video production to 24/7 bidding, testing, and optimization.

"We arm marketers and growth managers with the technology to build and execute campaigns, while testing at a much quicker pace across all digital channels than anyone else in the market. By integrating our proprietary software with experienced marketers and data scientists, we help solve some of the most complex digital marketing challenges," said Dave Atchison, CEO and co-founder of New Engen, in a statement. "Our technology provides actionable and truly data-driven insights that today's marketers need to run the most cost-effective campaigns."

New Engen currently services 12 platforms, including Facebook, Google (including Shopping and Display), Instagram, YouTube, Bing, Snap, and Amazon. It is a Google Premier, Bing Select, and Shopify Plus partner.