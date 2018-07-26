LinkedIn Redesigns Campaign Manager’s Reporting Experience

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions today announced a redesigned reporting experience for its Campaign Manager, aimed at making it easier for marketers to manage their campaigns. More specifically, the update looks to benefit marketers in three key ways: save time on campaign reporting; understand campaign performance and quickly optimize; and personalize the reporting experience.

First, data in campaign manager loads faster, enabling users to scan data more efficiently even with hundreds of campaigns and ad creative materials. Additionally, new navigation allows users to switch between accounts, campaigns, and ads in just two clicks. Search capabilities have been updated as well, so users can quickly query specific campaigns using a variety of parameters, including campaign name, campaign ID, and ad format.

Second, the update includes one-click breakdowns that provide deeper insights into key indicators such as conversion events and placements on LinkedIn Audience Network.

Finally, as for personalizing the reporting experience, users can now select the metrics view that they most want to see, be it performance, conversions, or video.

“When marketers spend on our platform, it’s important for them to understand how that spend is performing, to gain insights to improve the performance, and also implement optimization to get more out of the platform. What we are announcing today is essentially an overhaul of the reporting experience that makes all of this possible in a faster, more intuitive, and simple fashion. The whole idea is to make the marketers on our platform more productive, and work smarter and faster,” says Abhishek Shrivastava, director of product for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

“This is not just a small change in the reporting experience in terms of new features being added; it’s an overhaul in the sense that we have built the reporting experience from the ground up in terms of the design, and we also have a new technology platform underneath,” he adds.