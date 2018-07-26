Samples.com Rebrands as Tibrio

Samples.com, parent to some of the largest online destinations for consumers interested in special deals and savings, has rebranded itself as Tibrio.

The restructuring of the company's branding will focus on the value of its data generation platform, which provides services for digital marketers and advertisers who require first-party, high-quality data to better engage with their consumer audiences.

"Our customers are brands, digital marketers, and advertisers who display offers to highly specific subsets of potential customers based on almost any targeting criteria imaginable. With the permissions-based user acquisition and question-based targeting technology developed by Tibrio, advertisers can focus on what matters most to them: performance," said Josh Ogle, founder and CEO of Tibrio, in a statement. "Our goal with this exercise is to simplify and clarify the company's value proposition to our customers. The business-facing brand of Tibrio is a major step in establishing the back-end performance marketing services and solutions arm of the company."

Tibrio maintains a network of consumer-facing properties, where consumers opt in and agree to share information in exchange for special deals, free samples, coupons, and retailer discounts. The data generated by Tibrio is collected upon registration and delivered to advertisers through the Tibrio platform, empowering advertisers and marketers to build high-impact campaigns based on user attributes that matter most to them.