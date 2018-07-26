Allego Launches Version 5.0 of Sales Training Platform
Allego has unveiled Allego 5.0, the newest version of its sales learning and coaching platform with more than 100 enhancements and improvements. New customizable dashboards provide greater visibility into competency levels and system engagement, and extensive new learning administration functionality gives admins and trainers flexibility to create and administer personalized learning at any scale.
"With Allego 5.0, the best-in-class user experience we offer sales reps and other learners is now available to sales enablement, training, and other professionals who support them," said Andre Black, vice president of product at Allego, in a statement. "We built the Allego platform with consumer app ease-of-use and functionality that accommodates how the brain actually learns. This latest version of Allego makes it easier than ever for organizations to incorporate modern learning practices across all of their training programs."
New Allego 5.0 features include the following:
- Executive Dashboards that let senior leaders, sales managers, and trainers view key statistics for their entire reporting chain on a single screen and understand the status and impact of training;
- Manager Performance and Team Dashboards that give senior leaders a glimpse into their front-line managers' coaching so they can spot opportunities to coach the coach. Reports and dashboards show how timely and thorough each manager's coaching and feedback is as well as every team's competency levels and progress along their individual learning paths.
- Learning and Task Tracking that lets sales reps, trainers, and other users burn through their to-do lists by viewing and prioritizing assigned and completed activities. Managers and leaders can track the tasks of others and prioritize by due dates.
- Learning Management Console that allows trainers, sales enablement professionals, and administrators to create, publish, assign, and schedule collections, like courses, channels, and Flash Drills to any combination of individuals or groups.
