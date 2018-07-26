Allego Launches Version 5.0 of Sales Training Platform

Allego has unveiled Allego 5.0, the newest version of its sales learning and coaching platform with more than 100 enhancements and improvements. New customizable dashboards provide greater visibility into competency levels and system engagement, and extensive new learning administration functionality gives admins and trainers flexibility to create and administer personalized learning at any scale.

"With Allego 5.0, the best-in-class user experience we offer sales reps and other learners is now available to sales enablement, training, and other professionals who support them," said Andre Black, vice president of product at Allego, in a statement. "We built the Allego platform with consumer app ease-of-use and functionality that accommodates how the brain actually learns. This latest version of Allego makes it easier than ever for organizations to incorporate modern learning practices across all of their training programs."

New Allego 5.0 features include the following: