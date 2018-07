Melissa Launches Listware Desktop Open-Source Data Quality Program

Melissa, a provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, has launched Listware Desktop, an open-source data cleansing tool.

Listware Desktop brings all of the data cleansing and data enrichment capabilities of Listware into a flexible, scalable desktop program. Listware Desktop is freely available to anyone to download and modify. Developers and end-users can customize data cleansing workflows.

This desktop software uses Melissa Web services to validate and correct names, addresses, telephone numbers, and emails addresses.

"Developers now have access to a flexible open-source data quality tool, backed by decades of global data quality expertise for all types of platforms and industry applications," said Admound Chou, vice president of product development at Melissa, in a statement.

Listware Desktop is the latest addition to the Listware product family, which includes plugins for Excel and online interfaces. The tool cleans and enriches people and business data, verifying, updating, and standardizing global address, email, phone, and name data. Color-coded reports help users identify how many contact data elements were verified, corrected, or bad, and which changes were made to the original data.