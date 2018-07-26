Accenture and Google Cloud Launch Accenture Google Cloud Business Group

Accenture and Google Cloud have launched the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG), which will help companies use Google Cloud technology to help deliver superior customer experiences and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Combining Accenture's industry knowledge with Google Cloud technology, AGBG will allow Accenture and Google Cloud to develop solutions leveraging data-driven insights. The new group is comprised of a team of specialists from both companies and will initially focus on developing cross-industry solutions for clients in North America, Europe, and Japan.

With an initial emphasis on the retail, consumer packaged goods, and health industries, AGBG will allow Accenture and Google Cloud to focus on several areas, including the following:

Build next generation business processes with artificial intelligence and machine learning based approaches;

Modernize enterprise infrastructure by migrating their workloads to the cloud and provide managed services tailored for Google Cloud Platform;

Bring global scale to clients that run SAP by delivering managed SAP solutions on Google Cloud Platform;

Create relevant customer experiences by combining Google Marketing Platform data with other enterprise data sources; and

Scale G Suite across the enterprise.

"We're making a significant commitment to our clients and investment with Google Cloud to provide intelligent solutions that enterprises need to solve today's greatest business challenges and become the new leaders in digital," said Gene Reznik, Accenture's senior managing director of ecosystems and ventures, in a statement. "The Accenture Google Cloud Business Group brings together the leading capabilities of Accenture and Google Cloud to fuel the next generation of innovations for organizations around the world." "Google Cloud and Accenture have a long history of delivering incredible value to our joint customers. The launch of the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group will help us supercharge those efforts as companies globally look to modernize their computing environment for today's digital world," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Google Cloud's corporate vice president of business development, in a statement.

The AGBG extends a longstanding alliance between the two companies. One example is with Verizon, where Accenture is leveraging advanced analytics and Google Cloud technology to re-imagine the customer service experience. The solution is expected to help Verizon resolve customer issues faster while reducing costs.

Accenture has approximately 1,000 practitioners trained on Google Cloud technologies and intends to more than double that number next year.