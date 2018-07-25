EverString Releases FIRE to Help Sales and Marketing Find the Right Accounts

EverString, a marketing and sales intelligence software company, has released FIRE to help companies identify high-fit accounts and target them with exquisite accuracy, fine-tuning their account-based sales and marketing strategies

"It's a new way to think of lead scoring based on Fit, Intent, Recency, and Engagement, that reflects today's world and realigns marketing and sales teams. Using this approach in their tech stack, teams can stop spending so much time prospecting and instead get back to what they do best, with a list of exceptionally qualified leads to help them do it," said Matt Amundson, vice president of marketing and sales at EverString, in a statement.

FIRE is about next-level account scoring, using data-driven insights to understand which target is a good fit, the strength of that target's intent, and the degree of engagement, all with a time stamp for added context.

Terminus was one of the first companies to operationalize FIRE, under the direction of Chief Marketing Officer Peter Herbert. Since the start of 2018, the company has seen a 125 percent increase in win rate across its entire pipeline.