Cleverbridge Launches Performance Marketing Platform
Cleverbridge, a provider of ecommerce and subscription billing solutions, has launched the Performance Marketing Platform.
Leveraging Partnerize's partner and affiliate marketing solution, the platform enables advertisers to onboard, track, optimize, and pay any publisher for advertising their products or services. The platform is available as either a self-managed or managed service, the latter of which offers cleverbridge's additional strategic marketing, campaign execution and creative services expertise to boost online traffic, customer acquisition and overall revenue.
The cleverbridge Performance Marketing Platform offers flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities, real-time performance measurement and analysis for web and mobile conversion, and payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.
"Our clients' success is our success, which is why we continuously help them acquire and build long-term customer relationships with shoppers who fall outside the scope of their direct marketing," said Jessie Adamczyk, director of digital marketing services at cleverbridge, in a statement. "By collaborating with Partnerize, we're able to provide clients with best-in-class solutions to measure, optimize, and reward marketing partner and publisher performance, along with our vast experience in establishing profitable relationships with top-performing publishers that enables performance marketing success. Our Performance Marketing Platform provides everything you need to drive the greatest volume of sales and growth from partnerships, ultimately resulting in more site traffic, more customers, and more revenue."
With cleverbridge's Performance Marketing Platform, advertisers can do the following:
- Measure and analyze campaign and performance data across channels to make data-driven optimizations to offers and rates in real time.
- Identify which publishers sell at specific points of the sales funnel; which publishers bring the most/least value; and how to optimize for maximum customer lifetime value.
- Leverage predictive analytics to predict future partner performance for greater visibility and cost certainty with Partnerize's Performance Forecaster.
- Receive real-time alerts for anomalies in program data that might indicate problems or opportunities that warrant immediate attention.
- Design multi-tiered reward systems to compensate publishers at every stage of the sales funnel with multi-touch attribution, and commission higher rewards for more profitable conversions or sales.
- Optimize marketing activities based on which touchpoints and channels drive business impact and sales.
- Centralize programs to minimize workload, expand branding opportunities, and make tracking performance much simpler and consistent.
- Direct an unlimited number of campaigns, commission structures, and programs, and automate commission calculations, payments, and settlements.