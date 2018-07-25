Cleverbridge Launches Performance Marketing Platform

Cleverbridge, a provider of ecommerce and subscription billing solutions, has launched the Performance Marketing Platform.

Leveraging Partnerize's partner and affiliate marketing solution, the platform enables advertisers to onboard, track, optimize, and pay any publisher for advertising their products or services. The platform is available as either a self-managed or managed service, the latter of which offers cleverbridge's additional strategic marketing, campaign execution and creative services expertise to boost online traffic, customer acquisition and overall revenue.

The cleverbridge Performance Marketing Platform offers flexible partner and affiliate management capabilities, real-time performance measurement and analysis for web and mobile conversion, and payment processing and settlement in 60 currencies.

"Our clients' success is our success, which is why we continuously help them acquire and build long-term customer relationships with shoppers who fall outside the scope of their direct marketing," said Jessie Adamczyk, director of digital marketing services at cleverbridge, in a statement. "By collaborating with Partnerize, we're able to provide clients with best-in-class solutions to measure, optimize, and reward marketing partner and publisher performance, along with our vast experience in establishing profitable relationships with top-performing publishers that enables performance marketing success. Our Performance Marketing Platform provides everything you need to drive the greatest volume of sales and growth from partnerships, ultimately resulting in more site traffic, more customers, and more revenue."

With cleverbridge's Performance Marketing Platform, advertisers can do the following: