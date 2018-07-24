Twilio Integrates with Google Cloud Contact Center AI

Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, has collaborated with Google Cloud to integrate Contact Center AI into Twilio Flex, a fully programmable cloud contact center platform.

Google Cloud's Contact Center AI combines multiple artificial intelligence products, including the following:

Virtual Agent, a conversational AI bot that uses company knowledge bases and back-end processes to speak with customers;

Agent Assist, which passes customers to live agents if needed and suggests answers to agents based on previous interactions; and

Analytics, which uses enterprise data and knowledge to train virtual agent and agent assist products to serve customers.

Through integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI, Twilio Flex customers can now use virtual agents to resolve a variety of customer issues and, if required, transfer customers to live agents who will receive suggested responses based on previous interactions.

Twilio has also simplified integration between the Twilio Programmable Voice platform and Google's Dialogflow to help developers build automated AI-driven conversational user interfaces and voice bots.