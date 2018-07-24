Twilio Integrates with Google Cloud Contact Center AI
Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, has collaborated with Google Cloud to integrate Contact Center AI into Twilio Flex, a fully programmable cloud contact center platform.
Google Cloud's Contact Center AI combines multiple artificial intelligence products, including the following:
- Virtual Agent, a conversational AI bot that uses company knowledge bases and back-end processes to speak with customers;
- Agent Assist, which passes customers to live agents if needed and suggests answers to agents based on previous interactions; and
- Analytics, which uses enterprise data and knowledge to train virtual agent and agent assist products to serve customers.
Through integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI, Twilio Flex customers can now use virtual agents to resolve a variety of customer issues and, if required, transfer customers to live agents who will receive suggested responses based on previous interactions.
Twilio has also simplified integration between the Twilio Programmable Voice platform and Google's Dialogflow to help developers build automated AI-driven conversational user interfaces and voice bots.
"Contact Center AI empowers enterprises to use artificial intelligence to complement and enhance their contact centers," said Rajen Sheth, director of product management at Google, in a statement. "Google Cloud's goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to use AI for contact centers through our relationships with key partners like Twilio."
"Every company has a need to communicate with their customers and, for most businesses, this interaction is handled by the contact center," said Al Cook, head of Twilio Flex, in a statement. "AI has the potential to improve the effectiveness of the contact center dramatically and make those human interactions more impactful. We're excited to support Google Cloud's Contact Center AI within Flex and, in turn, give developers greater choice as they work to deliver better experiences for their customers."