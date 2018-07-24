Mixpanel Partners and Integrates with Zendesk

Mixpanel, providers of a user analytics platform, has integratedwith Zendesk, providers of a cloud-based help desk solution, to provide customer care and support teams with data about customers' behavior before they submitted a ticket.

The Mixpanel App for Zendesk shows Mixpanel's user details and activity feed, all within the Zendesk interface. The Mixpanel App for Zendesk also allows for more accurate bug reporting.

These integrations also allow for customer support data to be sent into Mixpanel. With this level of user behavior analysis of support data, teams can quantify their impact, discover opportunities to automate their resources and efforts, and measure the downstream effects after engaging with support teams.

Support teams can build reports and self-serve answers to questions like the following:

Do customers who interact with support retain better?

Which features cause the most support tickets?

Which support articles should be updated or automated based on customer questions?

Which support representative is best at driving product engagement after a ticket is resolved?