Marketo Teams with Bombora to Bring Intent Data Directly to Marketers

Marketo, a provider of engagement marketing software and solutions, is partnering with Bombora, a provider of B2B intent data. Built on a recently announced native integration, this relationship makes Bombora's Company Surge intent data available to Marketo customers.

"As a marketer, the best buyers to engage with are the ones that are already actively researching," said T.K. Kader, senior vice president of strategy and alliances at Marketo, in a statement. "Providing intent data from Bombora to our customers creates an opportunity for them to engage with buyers who have a high propensity to buy, ultimately delivering better pipeline to sales and increasing the velocity of the sales process."

Marketo customers using Bombora intent data will be able to do the following:

Identify which accounts inside Marketo are actively shopping across the web;

Prioritize target accounts based on which account has a higher chance of purchasing now;

Build lead scoring workflows to route high-intent prospects directly to sales for immediate outreach;

Optimize paid media budgets by re-targeting accounts that are expressing interest;

Sync intent data with Salesforce.com or Microsoft Dynamics via Marketo to show sales reps if their accounts are currently researching certain topics;

Hyper-personalize both inbound and account-based marketing engagement based on topics that interest certain accounts;

Optimize nurture programs to focus on accounts that are currently in buying cycles;

Identify intent across dormant accounts to see who has re-entered an active buying cycle; and

Align marketing and sales to focus on the right accounts at the right time.