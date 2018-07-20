Qubit Integrates with SAP Applications
Qubit Digital, a provider of marketing personalization technology, has integrated Qubit 2.0 with SAP applications, including SAP Customer Experience. The Qubit Pro and Qubit Aura products, which allow ecommerce companies to create truly personalized experiences, can now be seamlessly integrated with the cloud commerce platforms of existing SAP Hybris users.
With Qubit, retailers can build experiences that speak to specific customer segments, from first-time visitors to long-term VIPs. The technology brings together data collection methods, advanced segmentation capabilities, and a suite of personalization techniques.
"Personalization is now seen as essential to the success of ecommerce businesses. Customers expect brands to remember their preferences and build a tailored shopping experience around them," said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit, in a statement. "This new integration with SAP Customer Experience will allow all of the industry-leading brands that use this platform to turbo-charge their personalization efforts with Qubit Pro and Qubit Aura."
