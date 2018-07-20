KnowledgeLake Named a Charter Partner of Microsoft Content Services Partner Program

KnowledgeLake has been named one of the 11 charter partners in Microsoft's new Content Services Partner Program. This program coincides with the launch of the Microsoft Content Services platform, an end-to-end set of software and services that connects entire workplaces and enables intelligent content management.

KnowledgeLake was chosen for this program and is now considered "Microsoft Preferred" after having met all the requirements to become a charter partner. KnowledgeLake is an independent software vendort charter partner.

"We have always worked closely with Microsoft," said KnowledgeLake's director of strategic alliances, Mike Miller, in a statement. "This is so exciting for KnowledgeLake and our future as we continue to innovate with AI and machine learning to really streamline the usage of Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365."

KnowledgeLake provides services and solutions for Microsoft SharePoint and Office 365. The KnowledgeLake platform provides browser-based document capture and processing in the cloud, leveraging all the Microsoft content services platforms, such as SharePoint, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive.

KnowledgeLake's success with thousands of clients was just one reason it was chosen as a charter partner. As an example, Centerpointe Church, a non-denominational church in Illinois, reached out to KnowledgeLake for help organizing documents in its Office 365 environment. By deploying a KnowledgeLake enterprise content management [ECM] solution with Office 365, CenterPointe Church created a reliable document management and accounts payable workflow.