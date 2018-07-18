"Pinterest is uniquely positioned as a platform for brand education and visual discovery," said Justyn Howard, CEO and founder of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Its focus on imagery and user-driven content architecture gives social marketers a powerful opportunity to tell their story, co-create with their communities, and drive purchasing decisions. Sprout's partnership with Pinterest will provide our customers with greater opportunity to educate and inspire their audiences while driving real business impact."

Sprout customers can use the platform to manage the entire Pinterest campaign process, from sourcing content and publishing Pins to managing interactions with Pinners and gaining meaningful insights from their data. Sprout's Publishing suite now incorporates Pinterest into a global view of all posts, campaigns, and profiles, and users can measure results with a dedicated Pinterest Performance Report, including an overview of key summary statistics, metrics across Pinterest profiles, and sent Pins.

Based on insights from the Pinterest Performance Report, teams can publish top-performing Pins across platforms. Sprout also features the Asset Library (a central repository of content and images), URL tracking (a way to standardize campaign measurement with a single workflow) and Message Approval (a workflow for team or client review and sign-off).