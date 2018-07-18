Innovid Supports VAST Viewability Standard for Video Ads
Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, today announced support for third-party viewability measurement from all major vendors in VAST inventory, which accounts for the bulk of digital video impressions.
VAST, or the Video Ad Serving Template, is a mechanism for delivering video ads to video players across all devices and media properties.
"Viewability is a market necessity for buyers, and blind spots with certain devices and inventory need to be eliminated," said Michael Tuminello, vice president of solutions and partnerships at Innovid, in a statement. "That's why we are happy to be working with other market leaders to close a gap in the market and encourage publishers without VPAID support to implement measurement support in VAST inventory as soon as possible, starting with currently unmeasurable but highly desirable mobile in-app inventory."
