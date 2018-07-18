Snapchat Integrates Nielsen Premium Audience Segments
Nielsen's premium audience segments will be available on Snapchat's ad buying platform following an integration that will allow advertisers to buy inventory on Snapchat using Nielsen-branded audience segments through the Nielsen Marketing Cloud.
The offering will allow clients access to audience data across more than 30,000 segments, including Nielsen Buyer Insights and Nielsen Catalina Solutions, which are based on offline purchase data. Advertisers and marketers can now create and connect with personalized audience segments using consumer characteristics, including demographics, buying behavior, and mobile behavior. Snapchat's integration will additionally allow Nielsen Marketing Cloud Data Management Platform (DMP) users to take advantage of their first-party data segments and target them directly on Snapchat's platform.
Snapchat's use of Nielsen Data as a Service (DaaS) audience segments is the latest expansion of Snapchat's collaboration with Nielsen. Snapchat currently uses Nielsen measurement solutions across Reach, Resonance, and Reaction KPIs and can now align activation segments with ROI measurement solutions such as Nielsen Buyer Insights and Nielsen Catalina Solutions Sales Effect studies. The collaboration between the two companies dates back to 2014 with Snapchat's adoption of Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings. In addition to offering third-party data from the Nielsen Marketing Cloud, Snapchat allows buyers and sellers to use Nielsen audience segments to continue demonstrating the sales lift from campaigns running through Snapchat across categories, including fast-moving consumer goods, retail, auto, finance, travel and technology.
"Discovering the audiences that drive engagement and offline sales has never been more critical for marketers, and we're excited to continue our work with Snapchat across both our premium audience segments and measurement solutions," said Jessica Hogue, senior vice president of digital solutions at Nielsen, in a statement. "This integration with Snapchat will allow partners to plan, activate and analyze marketing initiatives by accessing the highest quality audience data in the market underpinned by Nielsen."