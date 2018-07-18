Xtensio Introduces Sales Sheet Template

Xtensio, providers of a cloud-based creative collaboration platform, today released the Sales Sheet Template.

Xtensio's Sales Sheet Template allows teams to create living sales sheets that outline their products or services. In this template, teams can include a tagline that clearly and succinctly summarizes the products' importance, followed by a description of the product and how it brings value to its ideal customers. Teams can also include various benefits, backing their solution with data and visuals. The template also allows for product comparisons, testimonials, a strong closing statement, and call to action.