Xtensio Introduces Sales Sheet Template
Xtensio, providers of a cloud-based creative collaboration platform, today released the Sales Sheet Template.
Xtensio's Sales Sheet Template allows teams to create living sales sheets that outline their products or services. In this template, teams can include a tagline that clearly and succinctly summarizes the products' importance, followed by a description of the product and how it brings value to its ideal customers. Teams can also include various benefits, backing their solution with data and visuals. The template also allows for product comparisons, testimonials, a strong closing statement, and call to action.
"Teams rely on Xtensio to create, present, and share beautiful living documents," said Alper Cakir, founder and CEO of Xtensio, in a statement. "We want our users to feel confident in creating their projects, whether they have a design background or not. We're confident our new templates will further team's ability to enhance their creativity, workflow, and overall project success."