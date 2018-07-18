Openprise Expands Data Marketplace, Launches Multi-Vendor Data Enrichment Strategy Service

Openprise, a provider of data orchestration solutions for marketing and sales, has expanded the Openprise Data Marketplace to include a broad range of third-party data partners and launched the Openprise Multi-Vendor Enrichment Strategy Service to help marketers assess data requirements, evaluate and select data providers, and onboard data across multiple vendors.

The new third-party data providers partnering with Openprise include Dun & Bradstreet, Oceanos, DiscoverOrg, KickFire, Acxiom, Cognism, and People Data Labs. With data from these providers, companies can improve their targeting, segmentation, lead and account scoring, and lead routing.

"There is no single data provider that's right for every company, for every purpose. Often the right answer is a blend of data from multiple providers," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "We hear two common challenges from our customers. First, they're struggling with pulling multiple providers' data into their marketing and sales systems of record while maintaining a consistent set of standards. Second, we see that companies are looking for guidance on how to see beyond vendors' similar marketing claims and quantitatively identify which providers are right for their unique requirements. The expanded Openprise Data Marketplace, combined with our new Multi-Vendor Enrichment Strategy Service, address both of these concerns, enabling companies to improve the success of their marketing automation and ABM initiatives."

The new Openprise Multi-Vendor Enrichment Strategy Service leverages Openprise's experience with data-driven marketing teams and all of the third-party data providers in the Openprise Data Marketplace. The service includes the following:

Cleaning and normalizing existing data in sales automation or marketing automation solutions;

Assessing match rates with data fro current vendors and analyzing unmatched accounts to determine data requirements;

Running comparisons of data from potential new providers to make recommendations based on quantitative data;

Coordinating the ongoing process across data providers and normalizing field values using the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform; and

Unifying data across systems.

"Marketers should cast a skeptical eye toward any software company that bundles their own white-label data with their product and claims their data is always the best. That simply can't be true for every use case," said Allen Pogorzelski, vice president of marketing at Openprise, in a statement. "In fact, we've heard horror stories of companies that sought to improve their match rate by paying for a second data source that was essentially a white-labeled version of the first, so the company paid twice for the same thing. With our Multi-Vendor Enrichment Strategy Service, our customers know quantitatively how each incremental vendor's data will improve their databases and they have the processes in place to easily integrate new data in a way that conforms with their existing data policies."