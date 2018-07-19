Study Finds Increasing Interest in the Gig Economy Among Customer Service Agents

The gig economy model is becoming more desired by customer service agents, according to a recent study from Aspect Software in partnership with Conversion Research. The study found that while 16 percent of all agents currently work in the gig economy in on-demand positions, 41 percent of all agents—and 51 percent of millennial agents—said that they would be interested in an on-demand job.

The study identified three top reasons that workers want to participate in the gig economy: more control over their work-life balance, the ability to focus on work without worrying about job stability, and earning additional income. For millennials specifically, 88 percent identified having a flexible work schedule as a top reason, 81 percent cited having more control over the work they do, and 80 percent cited the ability to pick up additional shifts via an app.

The study also found that companies investing in the gig economy also tend to invest in the experience of their agents. 72 percent of on-demand agents said that they have easy-to-use software, compared to 58 percent of traditional agents. Additionally, 69 percent of on-demand agents said that they have the most up-to-date software to service customers (compared to 58 percent of traditional agents), and 63 percent of on-demand agents said that they have the most up-to-date software to contact their employer (compared to 38 percent of traditional agents).