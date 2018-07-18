Nimble Expands Microsoft Partner Network

Nimble, providers of a CRM system for Microsoft Office 365, has added six more Microsoft Channel Partners to its global Nimble Solution Partner Program.

Tech Data, AppXite/ATEA, EMIT Solutions, QBS, Logicom, TechQuarter, and Vuzion/Cobweb join Microsoft and a fast-growing number of Microsoft channel partners bundling Nimble CRM with Office 365. Other Microsoft Partners in Nimble's reseller network include Giacom World Networks, NeoCloud, and Velosio.

Nimble’s global channel partner expansion is being enabled by Microsoft’s Third Party Offers in Partner Center, a partner-to-partner cloud marketplace.