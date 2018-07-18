Nimble Expands Microsoft Partner Network
Nimble, providers of a CRM system for Microsoft Office 365, has added six more Microsoft Channel Partners to its global Nimble Solution Partner Program.
Tech Data, AppXite/ATEA, EMIT Solutions, QBS, Logicom, TechQuarter, and Vuzion/Cobweb join Microsoft and a fast-growing number of Microsoft channel partners bundling Nimble CRM with Office 365. Other Microsoft Partners in Nimble's reseller network include Giacom World Networks, NeoCloud, and Velosio.
Nimble’s global channel partner expansion is being enabled by Microsoft’s Third Party Offers in Partner Center, a partner-to-partner cloud marketplace.
"Nimble's Solution Partner Program affords Microsoft resellers the opportunity to profit from our success as the market-leading CRM for Office 365 and top sales intelligence solution for small businesses," explained Kevin Turner, Nimble's head of strategic partner development, in a statement. "Our robust channel partner program gives partners the training they need to implement Nimble successfully and ensure it’s widely adopted."
