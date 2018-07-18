Vendasta Launches G-Suite Integration

Vendasta today integrated its Vendasta Marketplace with G Suite.

"More than five million businesses are using G Suite to collaborate smartly and securely in the cloud," said Ed O'Keefe, executive vice president of Vendasta's Marketplace, in a statement. "Our partners are now able to drive their local business clients toward one of the best productivity tools on the market."

"Our vision is to be the single source of truth for local businesses, and this partnership with G Suite marks a fundamental leap toward our goal," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King in a statement. "Businesses need one login, one password, and one set of controls to be able to access their information, connect with their contacts, carry out work, or check work that's being done on their behalf. Our platform helps our resellers turn their customers into A players over all aspects of their businesses, whether it be marketing, accounting, HR, legal, insurance, or productivity. G Suite is an A player tool."