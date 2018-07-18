Terminus Launches Sales Insights

Terminus, providers of an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, has launched Sales Insights powered by Account Surge, Terminus' engagement scoring algorithm.

Sales Insights delivers account engagement data, Account Surge alerts, and digital advertising results from the Terminus ABM platform into Salesforce.com for target accounts. Salespeople can now see that marketing is driving engagement via Terminus account-based advertising, get a clear signal when an account is actively researching their offering, and personalize outreach based on the account's browsing behavior.

"Marketing and sales teams have known for years that traditional lead scoring methods are hard to formulate and often present incorrect or misleading data," said Eric Spett, CEO of Terminus, oin a statement. "In the past, marketers have used form fills and lead scoring to qualify prospects and determine interest. However, lead-based marketing and lead scoring, in particular, is not effective for feeding sales opportunities. With Sales Insights, marketing and sales can align their efforts using engagement data and Account Surge to generate more pipeline and revenue."

Once a customer identifies which web pages are the most valuable, Sales Insights aggregates engagement data at the account level from anonymous web traffic, allowing salespeople to identify engaged accounts. Using algorithmic engagement scoring, Account Surge uncovers buying behavior based on spikes in account activity on the most valuable pages and can alert the correct salesperson in Salesforce.