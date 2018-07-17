Qubit Integrates with Salesforce.com Commerce Cloud

Qubit, a provider of marketing personalization technology, now integrates with Salesforce.com's Commerce Cloud.

Qubit's Salesforce Commerce Cloud cartridge integrates Qubit's data layer, enabling ecommerce companies to collect rich behavioral data on their customers and aid their personalization efforts. The cartridge and partnership will speed deployment of personalization efforts.

"E-commerce companies no longer see personalization as a nice-to-have but as an essential way to engage with their visitors," said Graham Cooke, CEO of Qubit, in a statement. "We're working with brands that are leading the way when it comes to creating data-driven customer experiences. The Qubit Pro platform is a valuable stepping stone for Commerce Cloud customers wanting to integrate with a technology dedicated to powering personalization initiatives."

As a partner, Qubit enables Salesforce Commerce Cloud retailers to deploy personalization techniques that go beyond basic targeting and product recommendations. With Qubit, retailers can build experiences across the visitor journey that speak to specific segments, from first-time visitors to long-term VIPs. The technology brings together data collection methods, advanced segmentation capabilities, and a suite of personalization techniques.