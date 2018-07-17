Smartsheet Launches Accelerator for Professional Services

Smartsheet, providers of a cloud-based platform for work execution, today launched a Smartsheet Accelerator to help businesses manage work management scenarios for professional services.

"Business leaders are under increasing pressure to deliver mission-critical initiatives on time and on budget," said Gene Farrell, senior vice president of product at Smartsheet, in a statement. "We saw an opportunity to create packaged solutions for specific, repeatable scenarios to make their lives easier. Smartsheet Accelerators are designed to help customers execute faster and be more successful with these high-impact use cases."

The Smartsheet Accelerator for Professional Services is designed to help customer service managers onboard new customers and foster ongoing relationships with them. It includes standardized plans, client reports and dashboards, consolidated portfolio reporting, and rich integrations with CRM systems like Salesforce.com.