Oracle Responsys Launches SMS Public Aggregator Network (SPAN)

Oracle Responsys has introduced the SMS Public Aggregator Network (SPAN), a self-service application within Oracle Marketing Cloud that helps users find, order, and manage SMS services directly from the aggregator of their choice.

"Marketers want to take advantage of mobile channels, but there are often too many barriers in the way. For SMS, one of those challenges is establishing aggregator relationships, which can be a time-consuming and tedious task often made worse by limited choice and flexibility," said Tony Castiglioni, vice president of product management at Oracle Responsys, in a statement. "Our new SPAN application eases this process and gives marketers the freedom to choose and use the aggregator best aligned with their marketing needs, whether it be by price, geography, or performance."

SPAN's marketing capabilities build on Oracle Marketing Cloud to help marketers convert customers across devices with orchestrated mobile marketing. In addition to the new SMS marketing capabilities, Oracle Responsys equips mobile marketers with tools like Push, Rich Push, In-App, and MMS messaging to connect with audiences across devices.

Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite. It is built on technologies gained during Oracles's 2013 acquisition of Responsys.