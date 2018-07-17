HubSpot Launches Marketing Hub Starter

HubSpot, providers of a CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform, has launched Marketing Hub Starter software for small businesses to help consolidate their marketing tools into one platform.

"Historically, small businesses looking for an economical way to get started with marketing have had to cobble together disparate point solutions to perform tasks like sending emails and targeting ads. Unfortunately, what they save in dollars they often lose in time spent trying to connect and manage all of those systems," said Kipp Bodnar, chief marketing officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "Marketing Hub Starter gives growing marketing teams the tools they need to get started in one easy-to-use platform without the enterprise software price tag. And when they're ready to take their marketing to the next level, HubSpot will grow with them by making it easy to add features as needed."

Marketing Hub Starter builds on the lead capture features available in HubSpot's free marketing tool to help teams engage and nurture their contacts. The product is powered by HubSpot's free CRM and includes the following:

Email marketing, including a drag-and-drop email editor and post-send analytics;

List segmentation based on contact properties, email activities, and form submissions;

Integrations with Facebook and Instagram lead ads;

Custom lead flow fields for more targeted nurturing; and

Reporting that goes beyond email opens and clicks to track returning contacts, top personas, engagement over time, ad performance, and more.

Marketing Hub Starter is available for $50 per month to start, with additional tiers based on the number of contacts.